Samsung Electronics shares jump more than 4 percent, hit two-and-a-half-month highs
SEOUL Shares in Samsung Electronics (005930.KS), the world's top technology firm by revenue, jumped more than 4 percent on Tuesday afternoon, along with the wider market's .KS11 gain, on buying by foreign investors, hitting their highest levels in about two-and-a-half months.
Samsung, which reported a record quarterly profit on Friday, was poised for its fourth consecutive day of stock-market gains.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)