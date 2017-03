A man using his mobile phone walks past a Samsung Electronics shop in the company's main office building in central Seoul July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

SEOUL Shares in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd gained 2 percent on Thursday, as expectations for U.S. economic recovery - triggered by the Federal Reserve's decision to begin slowing its bond-buying program - lifted investor appetite for the index heavyweight.

Samsung Electronics makes up about 18 percent in market capitalization of the wider market, which was up 0.2 percent as of 0302 GMT.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)