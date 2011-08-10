NEW DELHI Samsung Electronics, which has been locked in a patent infringement battle with Apple Inc, on Wednesday said a German court order to temporarily bar its flagship Galaxy tablet in the European Union would not affect its launch plans in Australia and India.

"We will be doing our best in order to protect our intellectual properties," Younghee Lee, senior vice president of global marketing at Samsung's mobile business, told Reuters in an interview in New Delhi as Samsung prepared to launch its main tablet computer in the country.

Lee said the firm would launch the tablet in India on Wednesday and in Australia in September.

A German court temporarily barred the Korean firm from selling the Galaxy tablet in the European Union except the Netherlands, in an order that came a week after Samsung was forced to delay the Australian launch of the tablet due to a similar lawsuit.

Samsung, Asia's biggest technology company by revenue, has said it will challenge the decision.

(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anshuman Daga and Jui Chakravorty)