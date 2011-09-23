SEOUL Samsung Card (029780.KS) has hired Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and JP Morgan (JPM.N) to sell its 20.64 percent stake in unlisted Samsung Everland, sources with knowledge of the matter said, in a deal valued at about $1 billion.

Samsung Card plans to sell the stake in its affiliate Samsung Everland through a block deal or initial public offering.

The stake sale will bring a change to the Samsung conglmerate's complex cross-affiliate holdings, although it will have little impact on an ownership shift from Lee Kun-hee, chairman of Samsung Electronics, to his three children, analysts said.

Under South Korean regulations, Samsung Card is required to sell down its stake in non-financial firms to below 5 percent by next April.

Financial industry sources said Samsung Card is leaning toward the block deal rather than a public float.

Samsung Card had approached many overseas private equity firms as well as foreign investment banks for a possible investment, they said.

Amusement park operator Samsung Everland is a key shareholder of Samsung Life Insurance Co (032830.KS), which in turn is a major shareholder of Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) with a stake of some 7.2 percent.

Jay Y.Lee, the son of Lee and chief operating officer of Samsung Electronics, the flagship unit of the country's No.1 business conglomerate, is the biggest individual shareholder of Samsung Everland, with a 25.1 percent stake.

A spokesman at Samsung Card said it had not appointed any bank yet. Sources declined to be identified because of the sensitive nature of the disclosure.

Shares in Samsung Card ended down 11.1 percent compared with the broader market's .KS11 5.7 percent fall.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Additional reporting by Stephen Aldred in HONG KONG; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)