SEOUL Shares in Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) surged more than 4 percent on Friday morning after the company reported a record quarterly profit.

The world's biggest technology firm by revenue posted a profit of $5.9 billion for the June quarter, as rampant sales of its Galaxy S mobile phone helped stretch its lead over Apple Inc (AAPL.O).

