Uber rival Lyft looking to raise $500 million fresh funds: source
Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's shares extended falls to more than 4 percent after its second-quarter earnings estimates released on Friday failed to meet market forecasts, fuelling concerns about growth in its smartphone business.
Shares in Samsung Electronics were down 4.3 percent at 1.212 million won as of 10:05 p.m. ET, after falling to as low as 1.211 million won earlier in the session, a 10-month intraday low.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Yahoo Inc , which disclosed two massive data breaches last year, said on Wednesday that about 32 million user accounts were accessed by intruders in the last two years using forged cookies.
SAN FRANCISCO Facebook Inc's virtual reality unit Oculus has cut $200 from the total price of its flagship hardware set, in a bid to expand the system's base of video game players, the company said on Wednesday.