Finnish mobile game start-up Next Games plans listing
HELSINKI Finnish mobile game startup Next Games is planning to list its shares on the Helsinki bourse, it said on Monday.
SEOUL Samsung Engineering Co (028050.KS) said on Monday it won an $871 million order to expand a hydrogen refinery in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia from the Saudi Aramco Lubricating Oil Refining Company (Luberef).
The South Korean engineering company said in a statement that construction is slated to be completed by July 2015.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)
HELSINKI Finnish mobile game startup Next Games is planning to list its shares on the Helsinki bourse, it said on Monday.
TOKYO/HONG KONG Japan's SoftBank Group Corp is close to making an investment in U.S. office-sharing startup WeWork expected to be worth over $3 billion, CNBC reported on Monday, as it expands its reach beyond tech and telecoms.
NEW YORK Billionaire investor Warren Buffett on Saturday attacked what he saw as tricks used by U.S. companies to boost earnings and stock prices, but he defended one oft-criticized practice: share buybacks.