KKR teams up with Michael Dell in offer for Germany's GfK
FRANKFURT American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
SEOUL Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd (010140.KS) said on Wednesday it had won a 1.46 trillion won ($1.3 billion) order to build two large-scale jack-up rigs for Norway's Statoil ASA (STL.OL).
The South Korean shipbuilder said in a statement the rigs were expected to be put to use in the North Sea off the coast of Norway. The contract is expected to be completed in October 2016.
Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal has invested $500 million in Snapchat owner Snap Inc , according to a memo on Friday, its latest move aimed at driving digital growth as more viewers go online for their favorite content.
TORONTO Canada's Hydro One Ltd is in talks to buy municipal electricity distributor Toronto Hydro Corp for about C$3 billion ($2.2 billion) as the city of Toronto explores options to finance various infrastructure projects, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.