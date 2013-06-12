A general view of Statoil's office is seen in Stavanger in this January 18, 2013 file photo provided by NTB Scanpix. REUTERS/Kent Skibstad/NTB Scanpix

SEOUL Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd (010140.KS) said on Wednesday it had won a 1.46 trillion won ($1.3 billion) order to build two large-scale jack-up rigs for Norway's Statoil ASA (STL.OL).

The South Korean shipbuilder said in a statement the rigs were expected to be put to use in the North Sea off the coast of Norway. The contract is expected to be completed in October 2016.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)