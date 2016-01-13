MANILA Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp (SMC.PS) said on Wednesday it is interested in acquiring SABMiller PLC's SAB.L Grolsch and Peroni beer brands, its President Ramon Ang told Reuters.

Anheuser Busch InBev SA (ABI.BR), which agreed to buy SABMiller for $100 billion plus, has been seeking potential bidders for Grolsch and Peroni, sources close to the process told Reuters last month.

The biggest brewer in the Philippines joins a number of international suitors for the beer brands.

San Miguel, which kicked off an aggressive expansion in 2008 to add power, mining, telecommunications, oil refining and infrastructure to its stable of food, beverage and beer businesses, continues to seek acquisitions to boost revenues.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Miral Fahmy)