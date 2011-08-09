NEW YORK Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that in the wake of Friday's downgrade of the U.S. rating to AA-plus, some state and local governments may keep their triple-A ratings.

In a report released late on Monday, S&P said that many U.S. state and local governments have a high level of independence in the areas of revenue, treasury, finance, and debt management compared to their counterparts around the world.

This means that these issuers could be rated higher or be raised higher than the United States sovereign rating.

The report is entitled "State And Local Government Ratings Are Not Directly Constrained By That Of The U.S. Sovereign."