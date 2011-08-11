NEW YORK The shares of an oil and gas company fell in their stock market debut and those of a computer backup company rose after tumultuous markets curtailed most initial public offerings scheduled for this week.

SandRidge Permian Trust (PER.N), which raised $540 million in its IPO, may have benefited from the recent S&P downgrade of U.S. government's credit rating, an analyst said.

"People are thinking seriously about getting out of U.S. government bonds ... SandRidge is not an equal in that regard, but it does have a very nice yield," said David Menlow, president of IPOfinancial.com.

SandRidge Permian Trust is promising investors a cut of its proceeds from selling oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The royalty trust's shares were at $17.95, or 0.3 percent below their IPO price, in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Web-based computer backup company Carbonite Inc (CARB.O), which raised $62.5 million in its IPO and also began trading on Thursday, was at $11.80 in midday trading on the Nasdaq. The company priced its IPO at the bottom of a lowered price range, and raised about 38 percent less than planned, but was up about 18 percent.

Concerns about the U.S. economy and the European debt crisis have helped push the S&P 500 index .SPX down about 15 percent from a peak at the start of May. Of the 12 IPOs expected this week, only two have priced.

SandRidge has 509 producing wells, including 13 that are not complete, and plans to drill another 888 development wells. The wells are located in the Permian Basin in Texas, according to regulatory filings.

On Wednesday, the trust raised $540 million by selling 30 million units for $18 each -- less than the 31.5 million units it planned to sell for $19 to $21 each.

Underwriters on the SandRidge IPO were led by Morgan Stanley, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets and Wells Fargo Securities.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JPMorgan lead the underwriters on Carbonite.

(Reporting by Clare Baldwin; editing by Gerald E. McCormick, John Wallace, Robert MacMillan and Andre Grenon)