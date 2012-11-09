NEW YORK Shares of SandRidge Energy Inc (SD.N) fell 8 percent on Friday after the oil and gas company said it was looking at selling its position in Texas' Permian Basin to fund development of its operations in Oklahoma and Kansas.

The company, which is under fire from activist investor TpG-Axon, is the leading operator in the so-called Mississippian portion of northern Oklahoma and western Kansas.

"We believe there is an opportunity to capitalize on current strong valuations for mature, conventional oil assets in the Permian Basin," SandRidge Chief Executive Tom Ward said in a statement on Thursday.

But some analysts questioned the move.

Boutique energy investment bank Tudor Pickering Holt said in a research note that it was "hard to rationalize (the) strategy of selling high margin oil to fund Mississippi Lime development."

On Thursday, TPG-Axon -- one of the company's largest shareholders -- called for SandRidge to consider selling itself and for CEO Ward to step down, saying management's strategy has been "incoherent, unpredictable and volatile.

Shares of SandRidge were down 49 cents at $5.61 in late morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. They fell more than 20 percent to $4.82 earlier in the day. (Reporting By Michael Erman)