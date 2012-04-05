Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
SandRidge Energy's (SD.N) trust unit, SandRidge Mississippian Trust II, expects its initial public offering of 26 million shares to be priced between $19 and $21 apiece.
The trust, formed to own royalty interest in oil and natural gas wells, also added nine underwriters to the offering including BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and RBC Capital.
At the mid-point of its offering price, the trust expects to receive net proceeds of $483.7 million, which it will deliver to one or more of SandRidge's units as consideration for royalties.
In January company had filed with the U.S. regulators to raise up $603.75 million in an initial public offering and applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SDR."
(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.