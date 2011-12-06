Network equipment maker Sandvine Corp (SVC.TO) said it expects fourth-quarter revenue to fall by about a fifth as some of its largest customers hold back on spending, sending its shares down 31 percent to a two-year low.

The company, whose customers include Spanish telecom giant Telefonica (TEF.MC), U.S. cable operator Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) and Singapore's StarHub (STAR.SI), sees fourth-quarter revenue of C$19.5-C$20 million.

"Several of our largest customers did not generate the level of business we had anticipated for a variety of reasons, including budget reductions ... shifting capital priorities and slower roll-outs," Chief Executive Dave Caputo said in a statement.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company said a major order from a southeast Asian telecom operator scheduled for the first-quarter of 2011 had been delayed till the fourth. It now expects to win that business in 2012, Caputo said in a conference call.

"We saw two of our major customers, Telefonica and NTT Communications, change their fulfillment partner for our products. The changes ... delayed certain business development efforts and multiple purchase orders," he added.

Restrained capital spending among big network operators has squeezed revenue at Sandvine and its peers like Redknee Solutions (RKN.TO), which too saw delays in projects, said Ron Shuttleworth, an analyst with brokerage M Partners.

The company, however, added seven new customers in the fourth quarter and won an expansion order of $4.5 million.

"The good news for Sandvine is they did sign 44 new clients during 2011, which is up from 2010 clients ... these customers aren't going away, they're just being more cautious with their capital spending," said Shuttleworth.

Sandvine shares fell 31 percent to touch its lowest in two years at C$1.27 in midday trade on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)