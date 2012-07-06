Finnish mobile game start-up Next Games plans listing
HELSINKI Finnish mobile game startup Next Games is planning to list its shares on the Helsinki bourse, it said on Monday.
Canadian network equipment maker Sandvine Corp posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss as revenue fell 24 percent.
Second-quarter net loss was $4.2 million, or 3 cents per share, compared with a net income of $1.7 million, or 1.2 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $18.6 million from $24.5 million.
Analysts had expected a loss of 2 cents per share on revenue of $18.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sandvine last month warned of smaller-than-expected revenue for the second quarter due to delays in closing several projects with Spanish telecom company Telefonica SA.
Separately, Sandvine said on Friday it received over $2 million worth orders from one of the top 10 telecom providers in the United States.
Shares of the Waterloo, Ontario-based company closed at C$1.34 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday.
(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
