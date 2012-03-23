Police tape surrounds a home (R) near City College of San Francisco in California March 23, 2012 where police said five adults were found dead at a home in a quiet neighborhood, at least two of them killed by gunshots. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A San Francisco police officer looks on as a member of the city's medical examiner team removes one of five bodies found at a home near City College of San Francisco in San Francisco, California March 23, 2012. Five adults were found dead at a home in a quiet San Francisco neighborhood on Friday, at least two of them killed by gunshots, police said. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

SAN FRANCISCO Five adults were found dead at a home in a quiet San Francisco neighborhood on Friday, at least two of them killed by gunshots, police said.

Two of the dead were discovered by a relative who arrived the home shortly before 8 a.m. and found the bodies, San Francisco police spokesman Albie Esparza said. Officers called to the scene found three more bodies, he said.

Authorities declined to provide details of the crime scene or speculate on a motive for the killings in an otherwise quiet neighborhood across the street from City College of San Francisco.

"This is a tragic case, and as the chief stated there is no threat to public safety, Esparza said. "The crime appears to be specific to this address."

Esparza said all of the dead were Asian American adults. Two were shot to death, while the cause of death for the remaining victims was still under investigation, he said.

The San Francisco Chronicle newspaper reported the house belonged to a software engineer who did not show up to work on Friday and was feared to be among the dead.

"This is a terrible tragedy," Mayor Ed Lee said in a written statement.

"As the San Francisco Police Department thoroughly investigates this incident, I extend, on behalf of the city, our support and sympathy to all family members and friends of the victims involved in this crime," Lee said.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)