SAN FRANCISCO A gunman who was killed by police in San Francisco after firing shots from a construction site next to a downtown hospital had stolen a shotgun minutes earlier, officials said on Thursday.

The gunman, named as 25-year-old Javier Lopez Garcia, was fatally shot by officers on Wednesday afternoon after he pointed a rifle from a construction elevator at them and toward the nearby St. Luke's Hospital, the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement.

Police heard the man fire several shots as they approached the construction site, it said, and not knowing whether he had shot at anyone, three officers opened fire and killed him.

No one else was injured, the statement said, and Garcia was found to have been armed with "multiple" firearms.

It said police from nearby San Bruno called their counterparts in San Francisco as the incident unfolded in the city's Mission District, reporting that an armed man matching Garcia's description had stolen a shotgun and ammunition from a Big 5 Sporting Goods store there about 30 minutes earlier.

Police said an investigation into that crime was ongoing.

