MANILA Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp (SMC.PS) is due to sign a deal soon to sell 60 percent of its unlisted unit Bank of Commerce to Malaysia's CIMB Group (CIMB.KL), the bank's chairman said on Monday.

"I was told it would happen shortly," Jose Pardo, told Reuters, responding to a question on when the signing would be. He added the deal needed the approval of the central bank.

The sale could be worth about $200 million to $250 million, said a report by the Philippine Daily Inquirer, citing an unnamed source.

There was no immediate comment from San Miguel on the deal.

