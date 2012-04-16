Time Warner to sell TV station as it seeks AT&T merger OK
WASHINGTON Time Warner Inc said on Thursday it plans to sell a broadcast station in Atlanta to Meredith Corp , which could help speed the company's planned merger with AT&T Inc .
MANILA Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp (SMC.PS) is due to sign a deal soon to sell 60 percent of its unlisted unit Bank of Commerce to Malaysia's CIMB Group (CIMB.KL), the bank's chairman said on Monday.
"I was told it would happen shortly," Jose Pardo, told Reuters, responding to a question on when the signing would be. He added the deal needed the approval of the central bank.
The sale could be worth about $200 million to $250 million, said a report by the Philippine Daily Inquirer, citing an unnamed source.
There was no immediate comment from San Miguel on the deal.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz and Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Ed Davies)
WASHINGTON Time Warner Inc said on Thursday it plans to sell a broadcast station in Atlanta to Meredith Corp , which could help speed the company's planned merger with AT&T Inc .
PARIS French carmaker PSA Group is planning an engineering blitz to redevelop Opel's core models with its own technology if it succeeds in buying General Motors' European arm, company sources and advisers told Reuters.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) could encourage other Gulf countries to list their oil assets, a leading regional economist said, but the oil giant must clear uncertainties over taxation, OPEC policy and ownership of crude.