ZURICH China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina) has extended until April 28 its $43 billion tender offer for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta , it said on Thursday.
PARIS French drugmaker Sanofi (SASY.PA) on Monday it has acquired Newport Laboratories, a privately held U.S. specialist in swine and bovine vaccines, to bolster its animal health unit Merial.
No financial details were given.
The acquisition will enable Merial to expand its U.S. cow and pig vaccine business, Sanofi said.
Newport specializes in autogenous vaccines, which are developed and produced from a virus or bacteria strain that has been isolated from tissue samples submitted from a particular farm, offering alternative methods to help prevent diseases in food animals.
Although Sanofi has highlighted animal health as one of its main investment priorities, Chief Executive Chris Viehbacher last month said the company would "probably not" be a bidder for Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) animal-health business, and that it would prefer smaller deals to grow Merial.
Last year Sanofi and U.S. peer Merck (MRK.N) scrapped plans to merge their respective animal health units to create the world's largest animal-health business, blaming the complexity of selling assets to placate regulators.
In 2011 Merial reported sales of 2 billion euros, up 4.3 percent from 2010.
