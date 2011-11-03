PARIS French drugmaker Sanofi (SASY.PA) will search for further acquisitions to bolster its business, it said on Thursday after posting a 3 percent decline in third-quarter profits, hit by the loss of major drugs to generic competition and a weaker dollar.

The Paris-based company also maintained its outlook for 2011, saying it continues to expect its business earnings per share to be 2 to 5 percent lower than in 2010 at constant exchange rates, as it deals with a so-called patent cliff that runs until 2013.

"We will continue to search for bolt-on acquisition around the world," Chief Executive Christopher Viehbacher told reporters during a conference call.

Viehbacher, who joined at the end of 2008, has set out to change Sanofi and steer it through the loss of blockbuster products to generic competition.

Many of Sanofi's older top-selling drugs are no longer exclusive, either because the patents expired or because generic drugmakers legally challenged them.

Under Viehbacher's tenure Sanofi has struck several partnerships to revive its pipeline with biotechnology-based drugs that are much harder to copy, as well as a series of acquisitions with culminated in February with the takeover of U.S. biotech Genzyme.

As revenue feels the squeeze -- Sanofi is also preparing for generic competition next year for Plavix, the multibillion-dollar blood clot preventer it co-markets with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY.N) -- it is also looking to cut R&D costs.

The drugmaker announced fresh details of reductions on Wednesday with plans to close a research and development site in Bridgewater, New Jersey, and reduce its U.S. cardiovascular and oncology sales force, without quantifying job cuts.

European sites won't be immune from the reorganization, with consultations with staff representatives in Germany, Hungary, Italy, Britain and the Netherlands now under way, Sanofi said.

At the same time, Sanofi is turning to fast-growing emerging markets, where a growing middle class can afford to invest in healthcare and disease prevention through vaccines, to offset weak demand elsewhere.

DOUBLE DIGIT

Viehbacher reconfirmed on Thursday that emerging markets are set to grow in double digits in 2011 despite a slight sales dip in the third quarter compared with the previous one to reflect pricing pressure in Turkey and lower sales in Eastern Europe.

Third-quarter business net income, which excludes items like amortization and legal costs, declined to 2.4 billion euros ($3.31 billion) from 2.5 billion a year earlier.

Sales in the quarter rose 5 percent to 8.75 billion, driven by the contribution of Genzyme, the U.S. biotech acquired earlier this year, as well as a strong performance of diabetes drugs and vaccines, which helped offset declining sales of former blockbuster products.

Analysts, on average, had forecast net income of 2.351 billion, business EPS of 1.77 euros and sales of 8.932 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.

Next year is likely to be the "trough" earnings year for the company as it deals with the patent cliff but sustainable growth should return the following year, said Bernstein analyst Timothy Anderson, who summed up the results as "a solid, quiet quarter."

Sales of blood-thinner Lovenox slid 12.7 percent in the quarter, while cancer treatment Taxotere dropped 64.8 percent, reflecting increasing competition from cheaper generics.

The temporary withdrawal of generic Eloxatin from the U.S. market helped recover sales of the colon cancer drug, whose U.S. sales quadrupled to 245 million euros. Total sales of the drug were 310 million in the quarter.

Sanofi in September scored an important victory in a patent dispute with Sun Pharmaceuticals that will keep generic copies of Eloxatin off the United States market until August 2012.

Manufacturing problems for two of Genzyme's main drugs, Cerezyme and Fabrazyme, are expected to ease in the first quarter of 2012, Sanofi said.

Sanofi shares, which have risen around 4 percent since the start of the year, were trading 0.46 percent lower at 49.64 euros at 0949 GMT, slightly underperforming the CAC 40 index .FCHI, down 0.25 percent.

($1 = 0.725 Euros)

(Additional reporting by Noelle Mennella; Editing by Christian Plumb and Hans-Juergen Peters)