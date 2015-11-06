U.S. Zika vaccine begins second phase of testing
CHICAGO Researchers have begun the second phase of testing of a Zika vaccine developed by U.S. government scientists in a trial that could yield preliminary results as early as the end of 2017.
Sanofi has agreed to collaborate with Lexicon Pharmaceuticals on Sotagliflozin, a potential oral treatment for people with diabetes, the French drugmaker said on Friday.
Lexicon will receive an upfront payment of $300 million under the collaboration and license deal, Sanofi said in a statement.
Lexicon could also receive development, regulatory and sales milestone payments of up to $1.4 billion, as well as rising double-digit percentage royalties on net sales of Sotagliflozin.
A federal judge in Delaware on Friday struck down key patents held by Acorda Therapeutics Inc related to its multiple sclerosis drug Ampyra, causing the stock to tumble 24 percent before trading was halted.