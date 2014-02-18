French biotech firm closes in on cancer that killed Steve Jobs
LONDON A French biotech firm is hoping to gain approval within months for a nuclear medicine targeting the type of cancer that killed Steve Jobs.
PARIS Sanofi said on Tuesday that its Merial animal health division won European Commission approval for its NexGard oral treatment for flea and tick infestations in dogs.
The European approval comes less than six months after the green light from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Sanofi added in a statement.
"We have just started roll-out in the U.S. and can now launch in Europe and other regions in the world," Merial Chief Executive Carsten Hellmann said.
NEW YORK Developers of an experimental blood test for autism say it can detect the condition in more than 96 percent of cases and do so across a broad spectrum of patients, potentially allowing for earlier diagnosis, according to a study released on Thursday.
(Reuters Health) - Getting too little sleep in early childhood is linked to cognitive and behavioral problems years later, a U.S. study suggests.