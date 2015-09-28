French drugs firm Sanofi's logo is pictured inside the company's headquarters during the company's 2014 annual results presentation in Paris in this February 5, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Sanofi and Eli Lilly said they agreed to end a lawsuit over Lilly's right to market a copy of the French drugmaker's injectable insulin product in the United States.

Lilly will pay Sanofi royalties in exchange for a license to certain patents, Sanofi said on Monday.

The settlement will allow Lilly to launch Basaglar, a biosimilar of Sanofi's Lantus SoloSTAR, in the United States in December next year.

Investors had assumed that Lilly would launch Basaglar in the U.S. market in June, Morgan Stanley analyst Vincent Meunier said in a note.

The settlement provides Sanofi a short term relief due to the extra six months of patent protection and will add to the company's profit in the near term, analysts at Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank said.

Basaglar is approved as a biosimilar to Lantus in Europe, and Lilly has filed for a similar approval in the United States.

Lilly said that Sanofi has granted the company a royalty-bearing license to make the drug and sell it globally in Kwikpens, prefilled insulin dosing devices.

Sanofi's U.S.-listed stock was down 1.2 percent at $46.91, after closing down nearly 3 percent in Paris. Eli Lilly's stock was down 6 percent at $78.98 amid a broad rout in drug and healthcare stocks.

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Michel Rose and Shounak Dasgupta)