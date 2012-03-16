Burger King and Tim Hortons owner to buy Popeyes for $1.8 billion
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
PARIS French drugmaker Sanofi has agreed to buy U.S. medical device company Pluromed to expand its presence in biosurgery, it said in a statement on Friday.
Sanofi said it planned to commercialize Pluromed's LeGoo, a gel for temporarily controlling bleeding during surgical procedures. It did not give financial details of the transaction.
"The acquisition of Pluromed underscores Sanofi's commitment to strengthen its biosurgery portfolio," said Alison Lawton, senior vice president and general manager at Sanofi Biosurgery.
"LeGoo is a breakthrough technology with the potential to change the paradigm of vascular and cardiovascular surgical procedures, by providing fast, temporary control of blood flow while avoiding vessel trauma associated with standard of care."
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by John Irish)
Oil company Saudi Aramco [IPO-ARMO.SE] has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters for its planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has taken a stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and sees the drugmaker as a possible takeover target, according to a report published on Tuesday that sent the company's shares from a loss to more than 2 percent higher.