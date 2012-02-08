PARIS French drugmaker Sanofi (SASY.PA) on Wednesday reported a 13 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit as the contribution of Genzyme and emerging markets offset patent losses and the impact of austerity measures in Europe.

The Paris-based company also fine-tuned the expected earnings dip in 2012 due to the upcoming loss of top-selling drugs Plavix and Avapro to generic competition.

Business earnings per share, which exclude items like amortization and legal costs, are expected to decline between 12 and 15 percent at constant exchange rates this year, reflecting a 1.4 billion euro ($1.85 billion) dent in business net income in 2012 from the loss of the two products.

Fourth-quarter business net income rose to 2.08 billion, while sales rose 8.8 percent to 8.51 billion, driven by emerging markets and diabetes therapy Lantus.

Analysts, on average, had forecast business net income of 2.07 billion, sales of 8.54 billion and business EPS of 1.55 euros.

After receiving the green light from U.S. and European regulators to begin producing rare disease drug Fabrazyme at a new plant in Framingham, Massachusetts, Sanofi said it plans to return to normal supply levels in the second quarter.

($1 = 0.7552 euros)

(Reporting by Elena Berton)