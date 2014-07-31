Catalyst Pharma's neuromuscular drug succeeds in study
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday its experimental drug to treat patients with a severe form of myasthenia gravis (MG), a rare neuromuscular disease, met the main goals of a study.
PARIS Sanofi expects to submit regulatory applications for the world's first dengue vaccine in the first quarter of 2015 and the French drugmaker could start selling the first batches at the end of that year, CEO Chris Viehbacher said on Thursday.
"We would expect the first launch countries to be in Latin America - Mexico, Brazil, Colombia - (and) possibly if I look at Asia, Singapore and Malaysia as the priority countries," Viehbacher told analysts on a conference call detailing the group's first-half results.
"I think you will probably start to see the initial sales possibly as early as the fourth quarter of 2015," he added.
A large late-stage clinical study showed this month that Sanofi's vaccine provided moderate protection against dengue fever, but questions remain as to how well it can help fight the world's fastest-growing tropical disease.
Sanofi has invested over 1.3 billion euros ($1.74 billion) in the past 20 years in developing the vaccine, which is several years ahead of potential competitors, and the firm has built a dedicated factory near Lyon in southern France with capacity to produce 100 million doses a year.
JAKARTA Indonesia's parliament has proposed a draft law that could lead to a sharp increase in tobacco output in a country that is already a top producer with one of the heaviest rates of smoking in the world.
LONDON AstraZeneca's ovarian cancer drug Lynparza slashed the risk of disease progression in a closely watched clinical trial, boosting its profile against rivals within the novel PARP inhibitor drug class.