Health secretary says healthcare bill is 'work in progress'
WASHINGTON Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump supports the Republican bill to replace Obamacare.
PARIS Sanofi said on Monday it had started late-stage trials involving 15,000 people to test a vaccine against Clostridium difficile infections (CDI), the main cause of diarrhea in hospitals.
There are currently no vaccines available against the Clostridium difficile bacteria, while increasing antibiotic resistance is making it harder to treat the condition.
Combined data from the United States and European Union show that healthcare systems spend more than $7 billion annually to treat CDI cases.
(Reporting by Elena Berton; editing by Elizabeth Piper)
WASHINGTON Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump supports the Republican bill to replace Obamacare.
CHICAGO The strain of bird flu that infected a chicken farm in Tennessee in recent days shares the same name as a form of the virus that has killed humans in China, but is genetically distinct from it, U.S. authorities said on Tuesday.
SEOUL South Korea has culled some 50,000 farm birds as two cases of bird flu were confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the country's cull this winter to nearly 35 million - more than a fifth of all South Korean poultry - since a first bird flu case was found late last year.