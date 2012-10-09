Heavy snowfall tied to higher heart attack risk for men
(Reuters Health) - Men may be at increased risk for a fatal heart attack after a major snowstorm hits, a Canadian study suggests.
MUMBAI Drugmaker Sanofi India is looking to export its Allstar reusable insulin pen to countries in South Asia, Africa and Latin America, Shailesh Ayyangar, its managing director, said on Tuesday.
Sanofi India, a unit of France's Sanofi, launched the pen in India on Tuesday at a retail price of 650 rupees ($12.40).
India has nearly 50 million diabetes patients, more than any other country, and the number is expected to reach 70 million by 2025.
($1 = 52.5900 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
WASHINGTON Marathon Pharmaceuticals LLC said on Monday it was "pausing" the launch of its Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug after U.S. lawmakers questioned why the company priced it at $89,000 a year when patients had been able to import it for as little as $1,000.
(Reuters Health) - A traditional Mediterranean diet with added olive oil may be tied to a lower risk of heart disease at least in part because it helps maintain healthy blood flow and clear debris from arteries, a Spanish study suggests.