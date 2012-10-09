MUMBAI Drugmaker Sanofi India is looking to export its Allstar reusable insulin pen to countries in South Asia, Africa and Latin America, Shailesh Ayyangar, its managing director, said on Tuesday.

Sanofi India, a unit of France's Sanofi, launched the pen in India on Tuesday at a retail price of 650 rupees ($12.40).

India has nearly 50 million diabetes patients, more than any other country, and the number is expected to reach 70 million by 2025.

($1 = 52.5900 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Jijo Jacob)