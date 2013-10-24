HPE to buy Nimble Storage for $1.09 billion
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash, to expand its presence in the fast-growing flash storage business.
MADRID Spanish bank Santander (SAN.MC) on Thursday said it was looking at buying Poland's eleventh-biggest bank BGZ BGZ.WA.
"We're looking at BGZ but I deny that we have any interest in Commerzbank (CBKG.DE)," chief executive officer Javier Marin said at a news conference.
Santander, which reported a surge in profit but a sharp fall in net lending income on Thursday, already operates in Poland through its Bank Zachodni WBK BZW.WA unit.
(Reporting by Sarah White and Jesus Aguado; Writing by Julien Toyer)
Generic drugmaker Impax Laboratories Inc has asked investment bank Morgan Stanley to help it conduct a strategic review, as it tries to cope with a tougher drug pricing environment, people familiar with the matter said.
WASHINGTON NorthShore University HealthSystem said on Tuesday it was scrapping plans to merge with another Chicago hospital system after losing a court fight with U.S. antitrust regulators who said the merged hospital system would control more than half the area's general acute care inpatient services.