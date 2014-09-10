LONDON Emilio Botin, who transformed Santander (SAN.MC) from a small domestic lender into the euro zone's biggest bank, has died of a heart attack, aged 79.

Botin, "El Presidente" to his co-workers and the third generation of Botins to run Santander, was regarded as one of the most powerful and influential bankers of his generation and an astute dealmaker.

The following are reactions to his death:

ANTONIO HORTA-OSORIO, chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L), who worked at Santander from 1993 to 2010 in a number of senior positions, including as head of its British business:

"Emilio was a unique banker, the best of his generation and the driving force behind the success of the bank.

"He was a great mentor to me during my time with Santander and he will be missed by many across the banking industry. My thoughts are with his family."

RON DENNIS, chairman and CEO of motor racing group McLaren. Botin was a keen fan of Formula One and Santander had been a partner of McLaren since 2007:

"Emilio was a consummate businessman, who made Santander what it is today.

"Passionate and charming, he was firm but always fair. I feel privileged to have known him, and proud to be able to call him a friend.

"He adored motor racing - there was no-one more enthusiastic in the McLaren garage than he was when a race win was in the offing.

"The world has lost a great man. To his large and loving family, I send my condolences."

SERGIO ERMOTTI, chief executive of UBS UBSN.VX:

"It's a great loss to the industry. He was a pioneer and a friend of UBS. We will remember him for his energy, his sharp mind and good heart. Our sympathy goes out to his family and the employees of Santander."

GEORGE MATHEWSON, former Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) chairman, who worked closely with Botin for 25 years. RBS and Santander had a strategic alliance between 1998 and 2004 and Botin and Mathewson sat together on the boards of both banks:

"He had a great capacity for learning and never assumed he knew everything. He was always willing to learn which was a great capacity for a man of his seniority to have. He sat on the RBS board for years and was constantly taking notes and learning about the business."

"He made a major contribution to Spanish banking. He brought discipline to banking in Spain."

(Compiled by Reuters bureaux, editing by Louise Heavens)