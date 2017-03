MADRID Spain's largest bank Banco Santander (SAN.MC) said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy HSBC's (HSBA.L) 8 percent stake in China's Bank of Shanghai and had signed a cooperation agreement.

The deal, including the cooperation agreement, was valued at about 470 million euros ($647.26 million) and should be closed in the first half of 2014, Santander said.

($1 = 0.7261 euros)

