SANTANDER, Spain Spain's biggest bank Santander (SAN.MC) chief executive officer Javier Marin on Friday said the lender would make this year half of the 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) cost savings it plans to achieve by 2016.

Marin, speaking at the bank's annual shareholders meeting, also said the lender maintained a very positive view on Brazil, its biggest market. ($1 = 0.7278 Euros)

(Reporting by Sarah White, writing by Julien Toyer, editing by Tracy Rucinski)