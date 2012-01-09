The logo of Spanish bank Santander is seen outside a building in Madrid October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

MADRID Spanish lender Santander (SAN.MC), the euro zone's largest bank, reached a requirement for 9 percent core capital by raising 15.3 billion euros ($19.5 billion), six months ahead of a deadline set by the European Banking Authority (EBA).

Santander also reiterated on Monday its goal of increasing its core capital ratio to 10 percent in June, one point above the level required by the EBA, which set new capital rules to make sure banks can weather financial crises.

The bank said it raised the funds through a 6.83 billion euro convertible bond, a 1.94 billion exchange of preferred shares for ordinary new shares, a 1.66 billion scrip dividend application, 4.89 billion organic capital generation, and the transfer of stakes in Brazil, Chile and elsewhere.

Santander shares rose more than 2 percent before closing almost flat at 5.45 euros, compared a 2.2 percent drop in the European bank sector .SX7P.

"The market is taking the news very positively because this will give the bank more margin to increase provisions that the new government could demand to offset depreciation in its real estate assets," said Nuria Alvarez, banking sector analyst at Renta 4 brokerage in Madrid.

Spain's new Economy Minister Luis de Guindos has said it could cost Spanish banks up to 50 billion euros in new provisions to cover losses on real estate assets.

After a building and housing bubble burst in 2007, Spanish banks took on land holdings from bankrupt developers. But the market for undeveloped lots is almost completely frozen, and the banks have been unable to unload most of their property assets.

REASONABLY COVERED

Santander had 8.6 billion euros of foreclosed real estate assets on its books at the end of September and provisions of 32 percent for those assets at the end of the third quarter, the bank's Chief Finance Officer Jose Antonio Alvarez told Reuters in a telephone interview.

"With that we believe we are reasonably covered given the prices there are today in the market," he said.

"I don't think there will be regulation (by the new government) that doesn't take into account the different nature of assets, because it doesn't make sense to compare a real estate asset in the centre of Madrid with land 30 kilometers outside Madrid," he said.

"Naturally, if you say that (home prices) are going to fall 10 percent, I'll take 10 percent more off and if the Bank of Spain changes the regulation, we will meet it."

The Spanish banking system held 176 billion euros of potentially troubled real estate assets at end-June, according to Bank of Spain data.

Santander has said that its bad loans as a percentage of total lending are likely to rise to 5.8 percent in the second half of 2012 from 5.15 percent at end-September as unemployment remains very high in Spain. The nationwide level of bad loans in August was 7.2 percent.

Santander has also said that its average loss on property it sells now is 27 percent.

Santander's CFO does not expect the government to reconsider the option of cleaning up the country's banks by setting up a "bad bank," a solution the government said last week had never been on the table.

"I believe the banks themselves can and are doing that (cleaning up their assets)," he said.

He said any weak banks that could not increase their provisions sufficiently could be dealt with through the Spanish bank rescue fund, the Fund for Orderly Bank Restructuring. ($1 = 0.7865 euro)

(Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Will Waterman and David Holmes)