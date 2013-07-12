BEIJING, July 12 The U.S. International Trade
Commission will launch a probe into Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd
after Manitowoc Co Inc accused China's
biggest maker of construction equipment of infringing its
crawler crane patents.
Manitowoc has asked for a limited import ban, the commission
said in a statement on its website on Thursday. The accusations
centre on variable position technology used to improved the
operation and use of the cranes.
Officials at Sany, which also has manufacturing or research
and development facilities in the United States, India, Germany
and Brazil, were not immediately available for comment.
Other probes launched by the U.S. ITC that have involved
Chinese companies include a complaint by InterDigital Inc
against Huawei Technologies Co, ZTE Corp
and Nokia Corp over cell phone patents.
Last month, the ITC found against InterDigital in a
preliminary ruling. A final ruling is due in October.
The ITC, a quasi-judicial federal agency, is a popular venue
for patent fights because its docket moves fairly quickly and it
can order a sales ban for any device which infringes a patent.
Shares of Sany slipped 0.2 percent in morning trade,
slightly outperforming a 0.5 percent fall in the broader market
.