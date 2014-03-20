A man cycles past the SAP logo at its offices in the CityWest complex, Dublin September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

FRANKFURT German business software maker SAP (SAPG.DE) on Thursday proposed an annual dividend of 1.00 euro per share, up 18 percent from a year earlier, and more than expected by analysts.

Analysts had on average predicted a 0.93 euro payout per share.

SAP in January reported slowing fourth-quarter software revenue growth, citing currency effects and its shift to Internet-based services as it looks to compete with newer, nimbler rivals.

The company also said on Thursday it would ask shareholders to approve changing the company's legal form from a German AG into a European Company, known as Societas Europaea or SE.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Mark Potter)