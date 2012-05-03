DUBLIN German business software group SAP AG will hire 250 more people at its Irish operations, the company said on Thursday, in the latest boost to an economy which has one of the worst jobless rates in Europe.

Irish unemployment has stayed above 14 percent for almost two years and is forecast to fall to just 11.7 percent by 2015 even though employment rose for the first time in four years in the final quarter of last year.

SAP, the world's biggest maker of business software, said it would add to the 1,200 workers employed at its Dublin and Galway sites through an investment of 110 million euros. This follows announcements from Apple and Ebay Inc's PayPal to add jobs in Ireland.

"The decision by SAP to create 250 new, high-quality jobs in Dublin and Galway is most welcome news and contributes to Ireland's growing reputation as a global hub for the digital industry," Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny said in a statement.

Ireland's ultra-low corporate tax rate, which it guards vigorously against pockets of opposition in Europe, has helped it attract large multinationals to the country including tech giants like Google and Facebook.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin. Editing by Jane Merriman)