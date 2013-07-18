Turkey's competition board opens investigation into Google
ANKARA Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.
FRANKFURT Germany's SAP AG (SAPG.DE) does not expect economic growth in China to pick up again before the end of the year, the business software maker's finance chief said.
"From my perspective we will not see a change for the rest of the year, but going into 2014 I think there are positive signs. That is one of the reasons why we have not stopped investing in Asia," Werner Brandt told analysts during a conference call on Thursday.
SAP earlier trimmed its sales outlook for this year, warning that a slowdown in China was prompting companies across Asia to put investments on hold.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Natalia Drozdiak)
Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal has invested $500 million in Snapchat owner Snap Inc , according to a memo on Friday, its latest move aimed at driving digital growth as more viewers go online for their favorite content.