HELSINKI Finnish mobile game startup Next Games is planning to list its shares on the Helsinki bourse, it said on Monday.
FRANKFURT SAP (SAPG.DE) kept its full-year outlook and said on Tuesday it continued to draw clients to its new cloud-based services in an uncertain economic environment, with all its regions posting revenue growth in the second quarter.
SAP, which reported key figures on July 12, said it still expected 2012 operating profit to rise to between 5.05 billion euros ($6.1 billion) and 5.25 billion at constant currencies.
It also expects cloud computing firm SuccessFactors, which it bought for $3.4 billion earlier this year, to contribute to an increase in full-year revenue from software and software-related services of between 10 and 12 percent.
SAP is the world's biggest maker of business software and competes with Oracle ORCL.O and IBM (IBM.N).
Its integrated software systems are sold to many of the world's biggest companies, such as Apple (AAPL.O), GE (GE.N), McDonald's (MCD.N) and Pepsi (PEP.N). ($1 = 0.8253 euros)
TOKYO/HONG KONG Japan's SoftBank Group Corp is close to making an investment in U.S. office-sharing startup WeWork expected to be worth over $3 billion, CNBC reported on Monday, as it expands its reach beyond tech and telecoms.
WASHINGTON U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said on Sunday she was reviewing self-driving vehicle guidance issued by the Obama administration and urged companies to explain the benefits of automated vehicles to a skeptical public.