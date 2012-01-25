Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
FRANKFURT Germany's SAP AG (SAPG.DE), the world's biggest maker of business software, said it expects its operating profit to rise as much as 11.5 percent this year.
Full-year 2012 operating profit will come in between 5.05 billion euros ($6.6 billion) and 5.25 billion, it said on Wednesday.
SAP already reported a better than expected rise in fourth-quarter sales and profits on January 13.
SAP attributed the strong performance to demand for its biggest software products and growing demand for its HANA offering -- which allows companies to analyze business data quickly -- and said it had won market share overall.
($1 = 0.7704 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.