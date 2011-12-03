France's Renault stake blocks deeper Nissan deal: CEO
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
LONDON German software group SAP said on Saturday that JP Morgan had advised it on its $3.4 billion acquisition of U.S. cloud-computing software company SuccessFactors.
Morgan Stanley was the adviser to SuccessFactors, a spokesman for SAP also said.
The deal will provide some solace for the two U.S. investment banks as deals in Europe have come to a virtual halt in the continent's debt crisis.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
SAO PAULO Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.