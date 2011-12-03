LONDON German software group SAP said on Saturday that JP Morgan had advised it on its $3.4 billion acquisition of U.S. cloud-computing software company SuccessFactors.

Morgan Stanley was the adviser to SuccessFactors, a spokesman for SAP also said.

The deal will provide some solace for the two U.S. investment banks as deals in Europe have come to a virtual halt in the continent's debt crisis.

(Reporting by Douwe Miedema)