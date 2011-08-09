BANGALORE Ralcorp Holdings Inc RAH.N plans to buy Sara Lee Corp's SLE.N North American private label refrigerated dough business for about $545 million, a deal that could move it further away from a possible takeover by ConAgra Foods (CAG.N).

Ralcorp shares, which have fallen significantly over the last week from around ConAgra's $86-a-share offer as takeover hopes dimmed, fell slightly to $73.33 on Tuesday.

Last month, Ralcorp said it would separate its Post branded cereal unit from its lower-margin private label business after twice rejecting ConAgra's bid, as the company sought an alternative to selling out to the larger branded food company.

However, some analysts, including Morningstar's Erin Lash and Stifel's Christopher Growe, believe Ralcorp is still in play.

With the Sara Lee deal, Ralcorp is raising the bar again for ConAgra to act now to raise its offer, Stifel's Growe said.

"We believe an offer approaching $100 will win over the Ralcorp board and its shareholders. Although this is certainly complicated by the announcement."

Ralcorp, which has bought more than 15 companies over the last 10 years, said the Sara Lee deal would add over 30 cents a share to its earnings in the first year after close, and it would fund the deal through short-term debt.

The deal is also expected to help expand the company's margins following the proposed spin-off of the cereals business.

Separately, Ralcorp reported higher-than-expected third-quarter sales and kept its profit outlook, helped by additional sales from its 2010 acquisitions in the bakery sector.

For Sara Lee, the sale is part of its move to split its international coffee and tea business from its North American meats business.

In May, the company said it was considering alternatives for its dough business, which represents roughly 3 percent of its annual sales.

(Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)