MILAN Italian refiner Saras (SRS.MI) missed analyst forecasts on Friday when it reported a fall in its core earnings in the second quarter due to maintenance and a decline in oil prices, sending its shares down sharply.

At 0840 GMT, Saras shares were down 8 percent at 0.865 euros while the European oil and gas index .SXEP was down 0.2 percent.

Saras, one of Italy's leading oil refiners, said its comparable earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were 33.6 million euros, compared to a consensus provided by the company of 52 million euros.

"The results were disappointing -- with the refining business weak -- and the outlook is not looking great," a Milan-based oil analyst said.

Falling oil prices mean that Saras's stocks and inventories are worth less, while maintenance work means the group's complex refinery in Sardinia cannot be used to full effect.

In slides, Saras said maintenance had been concentrated in the first half with only minor work seen in the second half.

Saras Chairman Gian Marco Moratti said that if refining margins remained at current levels in the second half "we shall deliver sensibly higher results".

Europe's refining sector has suffered due to rapid expansion of refineries in China and India which have fuelled competition, while slack demand in Europe has dented profit margins.

Italian energy company and refiner ERG (ERG.MI) has downsized its presence in a weak refining sector to shift its focus to power and renewable energy generation.

Saras said its refining margin in the second quarter was $0.5 per barrel, the same as in the first quarter. In 2011 the margin was $2.8 per barrel.

Saras, controlled by the Moratti family, was an importer of sweet Iranian crude before the U.S-led embargo imposed on the country. Industry sources said the oil found as replacement has been more expensive to buy.

