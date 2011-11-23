A logo is seen on a branch office of Swiss Bank Sarasin in Basel, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

DUBAI/ZURICH Swiss private bank Julius Baer BAER.VX is still interested in fully acquiring Bank Sarasin BSAN.S and expects a decision on an offer in the coming weeks, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

"We are always looking at acquisitions. Sarasin is still being considered," Remy Bersier, member of the executive board at Julius Baer, told a press conference.

A spokesman said Bersier expected Baer would hear from Netherlands' Rabobank RABN.UL, Sarasin's biggest shareholder, within weeks, clarifying an earlier remark that a decision could come in the next week.

The clock is ticking for Sarasin, as business with wealthy clients and the morale among its advisers could suffer in a protracted takeover battle. So far, Sarasin has resisted Julius Baer's overtures, saying publicly it prefers to remain independent.

However, that looks like a forlorn hope, as Rabobank is looking at options for its 46 percent stake in Sarasin, which equates to 68 percent of voting rights.

Swiss cooperative lender Raiffeisen has been linked with a bid, which Sarasin is thought to prefer. A third bidder from outside Switzerland may yet emerge, a person familiar with the situation said.

Raiffeisen has made a definite offer for Sarasin, the Finanz und Wirtschaft newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to Raiffeisen. The paper said Baer had also made an offer.

It said while Baer was only interested in a full takeover of Sarasin, Raiffeisen would prefer to buy only about a third of the share capital. Raiffeisen declined to comment.

The newspaper quoted Raiffeisen financial boss Marcel Zoller as saying the bank's issuance of subordinated debt on Tuesday had nothing to do with Sarasin, but was intended to ensure "strategic flexibility."

CULTURAL FIT?

Julius Baer was offering 39 Swiss francs per share, which would value Sarasin at about 2.5 billion Swiss francs ($2.73 billion), according to the Tagesanzeiger daily.

"Julius Baer should be a strong partner for Sarasin. We see a cultural fit and a strategic fit. It's a matter of price now," Bersier said.

Sarasin is the most international of the smaller Swiss private banks, which are under pressure to consolidate as costs rise and revenue falls.

Sarasin has a similarly storied history as Baer, as well as ties to Basel's Sarasin family, just as Julius Baer still has links with the Baer family. Both banks have sizable Asian operations, while Sarasin's German arm would benefit Baer, which has yet to gain scale there despite years of trying.

Sarasin shares have gained nearly 18 percent since Rabobank last month said it was weighing options for its stake, giving the bank a market capitalization of nearly 1.75 billion francs.

The asset base at Julius Baer, which is Switzerland's third-biggest wealth manager after UBS UBSN.VX and Credit Suisse CSGN.VX, is expected to improve in the second half of the year, Bersier said.

"In the first half of the year, we suffered from the low dollar. We expect the second half of the year to be better in terms of asset base," he said.

Assets under management through October stood unchanged from June at 166 billion francs.

The bank expects to take a 50 million Swiss francs charge for a cost-cutting program that includes the 150 job cuts confirmed by management earlier this month, it said last week.

Julius Baer has expanded aggressively in the Middle East and Asia and would continue to do so, according to a separate executive.

"We aim to add senior relationship managers in the next 2-3 years in the region," said Peter Schaer, managing director and chief executive for the bank's Middle East operations.

($1 = 0.9145 Swiss francs)

(Additional reporting by Katharina Bart and Martin de Sa'Pinto in Zurich; Editing by Will Waterman)