China's H7N9 bird flu death toll at 47 in March: government data
BEIJING China reported 47 human fatalities from H7N9 bird flu in March, the national health authority said on Wednesday, compared with 61 deaths in February.
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had delayed a decision on its lead drug for a rare muscle-wasting disorder.
The FDA has delayed the decision to May 26 from late February, the company said.
The drug is designed to treat a subset of patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
The agency in late January postponed a meeting of its advisory panel to review Sarepta's drug due to inclement weather forecast for Washington DC.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
BEIJING Jing Qi, a part-time presenter on the live streaming platform Huajiao, underwent cosmetic surgery in March to improve her chances of becoming an internet celebrity.