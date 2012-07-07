JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabian dairy and food producer Almarai Co 2280.SE posted an 8.7 percent year-on-year rise in its second quarter net profit, the firm said in a bourse statement on Saturday.

Almarai made 379.5 million riyals ($101.2 million) in the three months ending June 30, compared with 349.3 million riyals in the same period a year earlier.

(Reporting by Asma Alsharif)