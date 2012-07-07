H&M January sales rise 8 percent, just below initial estimate
STOCKHOLM Swedish budget fashion retailer H&M reported an 8 percent increase in sales in January, the figure falling slightly short of a preliminary reading.
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabian dairy and food producer Almarai Co 2280.SE posted an 8.7 percent year-on-year rise in its second quarter net profit, the firm said in a bourse statement on Saturday.
Almarai made 379.5 million riyals ($101.2 million) in the three months ending June 30, compared with 349.3 million riyals in the same period a year earlier.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif)
STOCKHOLM Swedish budget fashion retailer H&M reported an 8 percent increase in sales in January, the figure falling slightly short of a preliminary reading.
U.S. agricultural trader Bunge Ltd on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast strong earnings growth in 2017 on expected massive corn and soybean harvests in South America, sending shares nearly 8 percent higher.
Canada's Shopify Inc forecast better-than-expected 2017 revenue due to higher demand for its ecommerce software, which is used to set up and manage online stores.