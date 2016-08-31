Keysight Technologies to buy Ixia for $1.6 billion
Keysight Technologies Inc , a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion, net of cash.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Saudi Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE is in advanced negotiations with China National Petroleum Corporation [CNPET.UL](CNPC) to build the Yunnan refinery in China, its chairman said on Al Arabiya TV on Wednesday.
Khalid al-Falih, who is also Saudi Arabia's energy minister, said: "We hope to reach an agreement this year."
The minister added that he is optimistic on demand for oil.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by David Goodman)
LONDON Britain's biggest retailer Tesco agreed a surprise 3.7 billion pound ($4.6 billion) takeover of food supplier Booker on Friday, increasing its exposure to the fast growing catering sector.
BERLIN The German cartel office on Monday approved plans by Lufthansa to lease 38 crewed planes from smaller rival Air Berlin , a deal which had drawn criticism from rival Ryanair .