The logo of CNPC (China National Petroleum Corporation) is pictured at the 26th World Gas Conference in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Saudi Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE is in advanced negotiations with China National Petroleum Corporation [CNPET.UL](CNPC) to build the Yunnan refinery in China, its chairman said on Al Arabiya TV on Wednesday.

Khalid al-Falih, who is also Saudi Arabia's energy minister, said: "We hope to reach an agreement this year."

The minister added that he is optimistic on demand for oil.

(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by David Goodman)