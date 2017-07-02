Progress reducing infant mortality uneven between whites and blacks
(Reuters Health) - White and black children in the United States did not benefit equally from a recent reduction in infant mortality, according to new research.
DUBAI The Saudi Food and Drug Authority has announced a temporary halt to poultry and egg imports from Belgium following an outbreak of contagious H5N8 bird flu there, the state news agency SPA reported on Sunday.
Belgian health authorities said they had confirmed a case of bird flu in southern Belgium last week and had established a perimeter around the area.
(Reporting By Noah Browning; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
(Reuters Health) - White and black children in the United States did not benefit equally from a recent reduction in infant mortality, according to new research.
LONDON The British government sought to reassure drug companies and biotech firms on Monday by calling for continued co-operation with the European Union over drug regulation after Brexit.
(Reuters Health) - A study of men who graduated from Wisconsin high schools 60 years ago found those who played for their school's football team were no worse off neurologically than those who didn't play the sport.