Asia shares steady, dollar and oil hold onto gains
SINGAPORE Asian shares were steady on Friday and were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar held onto gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.
RIYADH The Saudi Arabian central bank hopes interbank money rates SAIBOR= continue to fall, central bank governor Ahmed al-Kholifey told a news conference on Monday.
He also said Riyadh was not worried about Saudi investments in the United States following the election of Donald Trump as president, and after September's U.S. Congress vote to let relatives of victims of the Sept. 11 attacks sue Saudi Arabia.
Saudi authorities have made no new decisions about the investments, he said.
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad and Katie Paul; Writing by Andrew Torchia)
SINGAPORE Oil prices were stable on Friday, with rising crude output from the United States offsetting efforts by OPEC and other producers to prop up the market by cutting supplies.
PHILADELPHIA U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would strike numerous bilateral trade deals, as opposed to multilateral accords like the Trans-Pacific Partnership, and they would include clauses to allow a 30-day termination notice.