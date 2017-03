DUBAI The death toll from a crush of pilgrims on Thursday during the annual Muslim Haj in Saudi Arabia has risen to 310 people of various nationalities, the Saudi civil defense said.

It said that civil defense teams were still trying to deal with the disaster, caused by large numbers of people pushing at Mina, outside the Muslim holy city of Mecca. Another 450 pilgrims were wounded, it said.

