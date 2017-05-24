Judge approves temporary stop to DraftKings, FanDuel merger
WASHINGTON A federal judge has approved a temporary halt of a merger between sport fantasy companies DraftKings and FanDuel.
RIYADH General Electric (GE) signed a one billion riyal ($267 million) joint venture agreement on Wednesday with Saudi Arabia's state-backed Dussur industrial development company to manufacture gas turbines in the eastern city of Dammam.
The agreement, announced at a press conference in Riyadh, follows an announcement by GE during U.S. President Donald Trump's visit last weekend of $15 billion of business deals, including memorandums of understanding which would require further agreements to materialize.
GE and Dussur signed a memorandum of understanding last year that is expected to result in nearly 3.75 billion riyals of investment by the two companies across multiple sectors in 2017.
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Writing by Katie Paul; Editing by Mark Potter)
WASHINGTON A federal judge has approved a temporary halt of a merger between sport fantasy companies DraftKings and FanDuel.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Canadian fertilizer producers Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc , which are seeking regulator approval to merge, said on Wednesday that the combined company would be called Nutrien.
NEW YORK Cigna Corp Chief Executive David Cordani told investors on Wednesday that the company has $7 billion to $14 billion in capital it could use in 2017 for mergers and acquisitions in several areas, including Medicare Advantage for older people.